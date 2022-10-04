WealthNavi Inc. Sells 257,801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthNavi Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,642,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,801 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 11.6% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $568,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. 295,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,647,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

