WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.60. 2,084,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

