Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Trading Down 1.5%

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.34 and last traded at $64.38. 64,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,626,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.