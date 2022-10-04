Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

