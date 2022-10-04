Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.