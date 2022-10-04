Wilder World Price Hits $0.23 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $115.89 million and approximately $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

About Wilder World

Wilder World’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Wilder World’s official website is www.wilderworld.com. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

