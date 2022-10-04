WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 265,321 shares.The stock last traded at $58.11 and had previously closed at $56.70.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,168,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also

