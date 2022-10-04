Wise’s (WISE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WISE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WISE stock opened at GBX 654.80 ($7.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.18. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,111.50 ($13.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,826.67.

Insider Activity

About Wise

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($5.57), for a total value of £148,635.62 ($179,598.38).

(Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.