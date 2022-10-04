Witch Token Trading Down 19% This Week (WITCH)

Witch Token (WITCH) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Witch Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Witch Token has a market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $158,933.00 worth of Witch Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Witch Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Witch Token Profile

Witch Token launched on May 9th, 2021. Witch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Witch Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Witch Token’s official website is witchwitch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WITCHVERSE is the metaverse created by WITCH with a mission to bridge the gap between the physical world and the metaverse.WITCH token was introduced to serve as a primary means to participate in the NFT products. Secondarily, it will be used to onboard new users to the NFT-driven ecosystem and to reward and bestow governance to existing holders.With WITCH token, users will explore WITCHVERSE, purchasing lands in the metaverse, voting, or entering a private auction.”

