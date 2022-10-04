WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 250 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% in the first quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.