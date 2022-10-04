WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys Shares of 15,216 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,168. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

