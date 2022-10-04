WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

