WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $9.72 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,134,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

