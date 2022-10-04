WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors raised its position in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $280,471,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

NYSE AON opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.