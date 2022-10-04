WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

