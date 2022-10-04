WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $718.19 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $709.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

