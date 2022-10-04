WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 201 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

NYSE:LLY opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

