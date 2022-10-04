Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $206,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.