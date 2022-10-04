Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge launched on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,622,824 coins. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

