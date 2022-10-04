Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.37 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $15.81 or 0.00080329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 2,932,929 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

