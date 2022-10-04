XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Bought by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the quarter. XPEL makes up 10.5% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.72% of XPEL worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of XPEL by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 164.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,214,977.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,323,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,807,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,214,977.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,323,075 shares in the company, valued at $199,807,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,788. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,593. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.96. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.