Yellow Road 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $463.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $44,112.04 and approximately $463.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

