YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY was first traded on September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 435,533,297,975 coins. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

