Zero (ZER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $121,252.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00102074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,969,374 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

