ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Cap of $58.36 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $58.36 million and $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH launched on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

