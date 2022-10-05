111,027 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

