12,563 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 326,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,084. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.