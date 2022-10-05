12Ships Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $336,722.00 and $15,508.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,956,890,689 coins. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

