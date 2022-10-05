1,350 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

