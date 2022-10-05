162,397 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000. ESAB makes up approximately 1.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of ESAB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB in the first quarter worth about $19,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $11,002,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $25,222,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $2,368,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

