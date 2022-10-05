1,975 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

