2,713 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

