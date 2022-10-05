32,465 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 129,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,352. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

