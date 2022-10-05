3,745 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after buying an additional 42,634 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. 3,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,591. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

