39,034 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 214,197 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

