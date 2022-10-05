5,166 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,106,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 757,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.64. 133,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

