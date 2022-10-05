66,802 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after buying an additional 865,004 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.45. 9,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

