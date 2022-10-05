7,180 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. 144,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

