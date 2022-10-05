A2DAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $99,674.00 (ATD)

A2DAO (ATD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, A2DAO has traded down 8% against the dollar. One A2DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. A2DAO has a market capitalization of $856,216.00 and approximately $99,674.00 worth of A2DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

A2DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. A2DAO’s total supply is 17,124,457 coins. A2DAO’s official Twitter account is @a2dao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. A2DAO’s official website is a2dao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project.The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows getting the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as A2DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire A2DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy A2DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

