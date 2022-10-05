ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given New CHF 26.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in ABB by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

