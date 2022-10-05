Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Up 1.6 %

NKE stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. 321,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

