Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after buying an additional 254,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 6,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. 9,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,693. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on RL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

