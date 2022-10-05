Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 272,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.