Absher Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of PM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. 52,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

