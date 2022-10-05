Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$2.24. Acasta Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 50,700 shares changing hands.

Acasta Enterprises Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$161.68 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Acasta Enterprises

Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.

