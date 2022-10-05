Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Accel Entertainment Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of ACEL opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.10.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.33 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 43.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Stories
