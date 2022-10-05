Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,285.7 days.
Accor Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. Accor has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.70.
Accor Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accor (ACRFF)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.