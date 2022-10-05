Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,285.7 days.

Accor Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. Accor has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

