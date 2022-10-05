Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 3,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 743,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Adeia Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Adeia Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

