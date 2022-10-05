Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,745 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $289.77. 26,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.