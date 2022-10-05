Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

ADBE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.30. 74,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

